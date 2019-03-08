International Women’s Day 2019: Maruti Suzuki Announces Exclusive Offers for Female Customers

In celebration of International Women's Day, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced an exclusive service camp for vehicles of female customers across India. On the occasion, Maruti Suzuki will offer an array of incentives for such customers from March 8th till March 31st 2019. These customers will be offered complimentary service vouchers, discounts on service labour charges, parts and accessories, for their Maruti Suzuki vehicles. In addition, complimentary dry wash and free vehicle pick up and drop facility will be provided.Speaking on the initiative Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, our women customers will have exclusive deals and discounts as a way to show our support and gratitude. Last year, over eighteen thousand women participated in the service camps. Progressively, more women customers are driving their cars to service workshops.”With an average of 1.5 lakhs female customers getting their vehicles serviced every month across India, this Women’s Day camp is expected to boost convenience and delight them.