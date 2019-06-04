Interview: Anuj Prasad, Founder & CEO of Desmania Design - Watch Video

Some automobiles are true works of art, while some excel in functionality. But, all automobiles, have one thing in common – design. We often forget the importance of design in an automobile and what it really means to the essence of a vehicle. We recently got a chance to catch up with Anuj Prasad, Founder & CEO of Desmania Design, and found out everything that goes behind designing an automobile.Desmania Design is an industrial design firm based out of Delhi NCR. The company began almost 25 years ago and got into automotive design about 10 years ago. Desmania Design has catered to big OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, Renault, TVS Motor Company and more.We spoke Anuj Prasad about Desmania Design, the evolution of automobile design, the extensive process of automotive design and much more. We even got some insight into how automotive design differs from one region to another, keeping in mind U.S.A, Japan and Europe.