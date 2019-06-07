Interview: Continental - Making Indian Roads a Safer Place - Watch Video

Road safety has been a concern in India over the past decade. According to the 2017 World Health Report, India clocked the highest number of fatalities in road accidents. However, there are some companies, like Continental, which have been working to improve road safety in India.

We recently got a chance to visit Continental’s Manesar plant and have a word with Thomas Laudes, Managing Director, Continental Automotive Brake Systems India Ltd. And Krishan Kohli, Head of Business Unit Vehicle Dynamics, Continental Automotive India about the brand’s presence in the country.

Continental is the 2nd largest automobile tier one brand in the world and is based out of Hannover, Germany. As far as India is concerned, Continental is present in 15 different locations. The company has three plants for chassis and safety systems in the country.