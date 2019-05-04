Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

A total of 76 per cent of the ones who participated in the survey admitted that texting and driving was an addiction.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
iPhone Users More Likely to Text While Driving than Android Users - Study
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Getty Images)
A recent study that included 2,107 people, conducted by insurance comparison website The Zebra found out that iPhone users may be more likely than Android users to text and check their phones while driving. The study unveiled that a majority of the participants who used an iPhone reported they text, take photos, browse social media and even watch videos on their devices more often than the subjects who used Android devices.

Segregating the data by operating systems (Apple iOS and Android OS), 51 per cent of the surveyed iOS users said they text behind the wheel compared to the 35 per cent of Android users. Amongst other activities, taking photos ranked as the second one, where 33 per cent of iOS users took pictures, compared to the 23 per cent of Android users. This was followed by taking videos (iOS users 20 per cent, Android users 10 per cent), video chatting (iOS users 17 per cent, Android users 8 per cent) and browsing Facebook (iOS users 15 per cent, Android users 9 per cent).

Other activities that the users did while driving a car, also included checking Instagram, watching videos on YouTube, posting photos to Instagram, and streaming shows on Netflix, Hulu, or other similar services. A couple more that added to the list were clipping nails, changing clothes, peeling fruit, and even "intimate actions" while driving.

A total of 76 per cent of the ones who participated in the survey admitted that texting and driving was an addiction, while 87 per cent believed it’s just as dangerous as drinking and driving. At the frontline, is the Millenial generation with 88 per cent admitting they have engaged in distracted driving.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
