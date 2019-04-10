IPL 2019: Tata Harrier Remains Unscratched as Ball Hits the Windscreen During the Match - Watch Video

The Indian Premier League is already known for creating exciting moments in the game of cricket, both on and off the pitch. However, recently, during a Vivo Indian Premier League 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, another exciting moment emerged, this time it was a mix of automobiles and cricket! The Harrier, which was on the ground due to the partnership between Vivo IPL and Tata Motors, was struck by the ball hit for a six by the Kolkata Knight Riders player Chris Lynn. As one can see from the official video, the ball just bounces straight off the windshield, seemingly unharmed by the impact. The only thing that the ball does is trigger the alarm on the Tata Harrier SUV, which is arguably the most popular product by the homegrown company.Tata Motors has partnered with Vivo Indian Premier League 2019 to showcase the Harrier SUV at the matches across India. Furthermore, there's a competition involved as well, wherein a fan stands a chance to win a Harrier SUV. The competition, which is called the Harrier Fan Catch, involves fans being rewarded Rs 1 lakh for pulling off clean single-handed catches of sixes hit into the stand. The fan who fins the most popular Harrier Fan Catch of the Season wins the Harrier! The selection will be done through online voting.The Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators.The SUV has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and 3D LED taillamps with sporty piano black finisher. The dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts.The Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.Inside the cabin, the SUV gets signature oak brown interior colour scheme with soft-touch dashboard and leather on steering wheel, door pad inserts and seat upholstery. The car also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers.When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.