Iran Offering Discounts to Major International Airlines to Boost Flights Through its Airspace

Iran is offering discounts to major international airlines amid efforts by the government to boost transit income by increasing the number of flights through the country's airspace, Transportation Minister Mohammad Eslami said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister said that the government had already approved a plan by Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) to cut its overflight fees, reports Press TV.

The government has also been working with the Iranian armed forces to set up direct flight corridors to further assure foreign airlines of the safety of flying through the Iranian airspace, Xinhua news agency quoted Eslami as saying.

Earlier, Chief of Iran's Air Navigation Company, Siavash Amirmokri, said that the number of transit flights through Iran declined by nearly a half to 400-450 per day in 2020 compared with the number in 2019.

On our national front, the DGCA recently extended its ban on international scheduled passenger flights until February 28. However, international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements can continue.

India had announced a total ban on flights since the first nationwide lockdown in March last year to combat the coronavirus pandemic.