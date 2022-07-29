IRCTC Brings Special Tour Package for Puri, Gangasagar and Kamakhya Temple

The IRCTC has launched the Swadesh Darshan train tour package for the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh. The Swadesh Darshan train tour package takes you to Jagannath Puri, Gangasagar and Kamakhya Temple. This special tour will start from Indore on November 10 and the fare for this amazing deal is Rs 16,950 per person. The entire trip will be of 9 nights and 10 days and includes arrangements for the stay, food, and travel of tourists

Passengers will be able to board and deboard from Indore, Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur stations. Tourists will be accommodated in standard economy Non-AC Hotel Rooms on Twin and Triple sharing basis and buses will also be provided for local excursions.

Highlights of the tour package:

Package name- Puri, Gangasagar with Kamakhya Yatra

Destination cover- Puri, Gangasagar and Kamakhya

Duration of the tour – 9 nights and 10 days

Departure date – November 10

Boarding point – Indore, Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur

Deboarding Point – Indore, Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur

Meal Plan – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Travel Mode – Train

Class – Sleeper

How to book this tour package:

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

