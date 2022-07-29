IRCTC Brings Special Tour Package for Puri, Gangasagar and Kamakhya Temple

The IRCTC has launched the Swadesh Darshan train tour package for the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh. The Swadesh Darshan train tour package takes you to Jagannath Puri, Gangasagar and Kamakhya Temple. This special tour will start from Indore on November 10 and the fare for this amazing deal is Rs 16,950 per person. The entire trip will be of 9 nights and 10 days and includes arrangements for the stay, food, and travel of tourists
Passengers will be able to board and deboard from Indore, Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur stations. Tourists will be accommodated in standard economy Non-AC Hotel Rooms on Twin and Triple sharing basis and buses will also be provided for local excursions.
Highlights of the tour package:
Package name- Puri, Gangasagar with Kamakhya Yatra
Destination cover- Puri, Gangasagar and Kamakhya
Duration of the tour – 9 nights and 10 days
Departure date – November 10
Boarding point – Indore, Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur
Deboarding Point – Indore, Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur
Meal Plan – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Travel Mode – Train
Class – Sleeper
How to book this tour package:
Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.
