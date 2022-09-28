IRCTC Introduces A 10-Day Tour Package, Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra, For Pilgrims

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a tour package for pilgrims. This 10-day tour covers destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj in India, along with Pashupatinath in Nepal. The IRCTC package boasts of a host of pilgrimage sites, including the Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Ganga Aarti, Ganga – Yamuna Sangam and Hanuman temple.

In Kathmandu, the famous Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, and Swaymbhunath Stupa will also be toured. The tour, called Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra, will be commenced on October 28. For the convenience of the passengers, various boarding and de-barding points have been set by IRCTC, which include Delhi, Ghaziabad, Tundla and Kanpur railway stations. This special package of 9 nights and 10 days costs Rs 34650 for double or triple occupancy while the cost for single occupancy is Rs 39850 under the tour’s “comfort” category.

The charges are inclusive of train journeys, night stays at hotels, meals on the train and off the train (veg only), transfers from different places, travel insurance, security charges and taxes. The cost of the Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra is exclusive of monument charges, adventure activities, meals decided by passengers, room service and any expenditure of personal nature.

Passengers have to mandatorily carry their COVID-19 vaccine certificate for temple darshan and sightseeing of monuments. The certificate can be presented in either soft or hard copies. However, a hard copy of the Voter ID or Aadhar card is compulsory to carry.

Check out some of the essential tour details below:

· Package Name – Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra (NZBG07)

· Tour Date – October 28, 2022

· Destination Cover – Ayodhya, Kathmandu, Varanasi and Prayagraj

· Tour Duration – 10 Days/9 Nights

· Meal Plan – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

· Travel Mode – Train

For booking the tickets, passengers can visit the official website of IRCTC. The booking facilities can also be availed at various IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

