IRCTC Introduces Affordable Tour Package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Details Inside

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special tour package to Andaman and Nicobar islands. For centuries, the paragon of beauty was shrouded in mysteries due to inaccessibility. The tour to the shimmering islands, which looks like an emerald of the Bay of Bengal, will start its journey on January 14 next year.

The package — Exotic Andaman — will cover places like Port Blair, North Bay island, Ross Island, Havelock & Neil Island, Cellular Jail, Radha Nagar Beach, Kalapathar Beach, and Bharatpur Beach. The journey will be through flight first from Bhopal then Chennai and then reach Port Blair. The return journey will be on January 20, making it a 6-night and 7-day tour.

For an adult on the triple share, the cost of the package is Rs.52,300, while for a single person, it’s Rs. 70,550. The cost of the package is inclusive of airfare, transfers for sightseeing, and Transfer from Port Blair-Havelock Island-Neil Island – Port Blair by a Luxury cruise.

Moreover, ferry charges, accommodations, meals, drinks, sightseeing, travel insurance, GST, and entry tickets are also included in the cost of the package. The IRCTC has arranged for breakfast and dinner only.

The passengers mandatorily have to carry a negative RT- PCR test. The test should be taken 48 hours before the journey is commenced. Passengers can book this Exoctic tour package through the official website of IRCTC. On-boarders can book a ticket tour plan by visiting https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search and https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WBA044D.

Booking services can also be availed through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

