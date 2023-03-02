There are immense possibilities for tourism in India and given this, IRCTC (a subsidiary of Indian Railways), often launches packages to explore tourist places in different parts of the country. If you are planning a trip to the Northeast region, then IRCTC has a great and affordable package for you. The name of this package is North East Discovery Beyond Guwahati. Through this package, you will get a chance to visit Kaziranga, Itanagar, Agartala, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Unakoti, Udaipur, Dimapur, Shillong, Kohima and Cherrapunji.

IRCTC recently announced this train tour package on its Twitter account. This entire journey will be of 15 days. The train will depart from Delhi. Lunch and dinner will be available in the package. Apart from this, services like staying in a hotel will also be provided. The journey will be conducted by a special train named IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. Passengers travelling from this tourist train will be able to board and deboard from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etawah, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway stations.

Tourists on this journey will explore captivating mountains, deep jungles, crystal clear rivers, gigantic waterfalls, exotic wildlife, amazing culture and heritage that has not been showcased earlier. A visit to the Brahmaputra River, Kaziranga National Park, North-East tea estates, etc will be among the fabulous attractions that will be covered in this package.

Transverse through the Magical North East with IRCTC tour packages and see the most stunning side of mother nature.Book your package now! https://t.co/5IVjINUWKr@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (@IR_BharatGaurav) February 28, 2023

Tour Package Highlights

Package Name – North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati (CDBG01)

Destinations Covered: Itanagar, Agartala, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Unakoti, Udaipur, Dimapur, Shillong, Kohima and Cherrapunji

Number of Days – 14 Nights and 15 Days

Date of Departure – March 21, 2023

Travel Mode – Train

Boarding and Deboarding Stations – Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etawah, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi

What is the charge for the tour package?

For the North-East tour package of IRCTC, tourists will have to pay a minimum charge of Rs 1,04,390. Although, it can be more or less depending on different categories.

How to book the package?

Tourists can visit the official website of IRCTC Tourism at irctctourism.com to make a booking for the North-East tour package. Apart from this, you can also contact the regional offices of IRCTC.

