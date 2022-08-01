IRCTC Introduces Tour Package for Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, and Nalanda; Know More

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled yet another tour package for rail passengers under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho Apna Desh initiatives. This tour package will cover places like Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, and Nalanda in Bihar. The journey will start from Howrah in West Bengal.

The passengers can board a train from Howrah, Bandel Jn, Barddhaman, Bolpur Santiniketan, Sainthia Jn. , Rampur Hat, Pakur, Sahibganj jn., Jamalpur, Kiul.

The IRCTC will take care of other facilities, including breakfast and dinner. The train will deboard at three different stations Kiul, Asansol, Barddhaman, and Howrah. The cost of the package is inclusive of travel insurance, a vehicle for transfers & sightseeing, and hotel accommodation for a night’s stay.

As per IRCTC, the tour will be for 5 days and 4 nights. This tour package is affordable and starts at Rs.10,600 per person. If travelling with two people and in comfort class, then the cost goes up to Rs. 13,270 per person. The travel cost for three people will be Rs 11,100 per person. Travelling with four people will cost Rs.12,050 per person. The cost of the travel with six people will be Rs.10,600.

For children between the age of 5 and 11 years, a cost of Rs.6,500 will be levied for a bed. Sharing the details of the tour package.

Package Name – Bodhgaya Circuit Rail Tour Ex Howrah (EHR108)

Destination Cover – Bodhgaya, Rajgir and Nalanda

How long will be the tour – 4 Nights and 5 Days

Departure Date – Every Friday

Meal Plan – Breakfast at Hotel and Dinner

Travel Mode- Train

Class- Third AC

Interested passengers can book the tickets online, at www.irctctourism.com. IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices have the facility to book the ticket for Bodhgaya Circuit Rail Tour Ex Howrah (EHR108).

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here