IRCTC Introduces Tour Packages From Lucknow to Andaman Islands and Thailand; Details

The IRCTC has introduced a new tour package for people wanting to travel from Lucknow to the Andaman Islands. The 6-day and 5-night tour covers Kalighat Temple and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Corbyn Cove Beach, Light, and Sound Show at Historic Cellular Jail, Samudrika (Naval Marine) Museum and Sagarika Emporium, Radhanagar Beach, and Kalapathar Beach and Baratang in Havelock. The tour will commence its journey on September 23 and end on September 28.

This tour package is nothing less than a dreamy trip. The passengers will travel from Lucknow to Kolkata via railways. From Kolkata, passengers will board a flight to the Andaman islands. The package includes breakfast and dinner, apart from lodging.

The tour from Lucknow to Andaman will cost Rs 65,900 per person. For two people, the cost will come down to Rs 53,785 (per person) and Rs 53,295 for three people together. The package price per child is Rs 49,335 (inclusive of beds) and Rs 46,620 (without beds) for a stay with parents.

IRCTC also offers an international tour from Lucknow to Thailand. The journey will start from September 12 to September 17. Booking for this package is first come first serve.

For booking, this journey passengers can book their tickets online through the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done from the IRCTC office located at Paryatan Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow

