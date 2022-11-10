IRCTC Launches Pilgrimage Package For Devotees From Varanasi to Nepal

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special tourism package for devotees. The initiative was taken especially before Shivratri and the new year. This luxurious and economical tour package for religious trips will cover Varanasi and Nepal.

The special tour package will start from Varanasi. The 5-day and 4-night tour includes travel via air to Nepal. In Kathmandu, the devotees will visit Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Durbar Square, Manakamana Temple in Pokhara, Vindhyavasini Temple, and Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave. This tour package will be operated from December 19 to December 23. The cost of the package is inclusive of direct flights from Varanasi to Nepal and back.

The air tour package costs Rs 38,200 per passenger. If a couple or two people together want to book this package, it will cost Rs 30,300 per person. For a group of three, the tour package comes down to Rs 29,000 per passenger. For a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed, the package is Rs 28,900 and for a child of 2 to 11 years without a bed facility is Rs 21,000.

Interested passengers can book the tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com online. Booking of the tickets can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices, and any other Regional Offices.

Other than this, IRCTC also organised an 18-day train journey for devotees to visit places that hold significance for Lord Rama. Among these religious sites are spots Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman traversed by foot during their 14-year exile. The package gave the facility of 11 third AC coaches, costing Rs 62,370 per person. The train journey covered a total of 8,000 kilometres.

