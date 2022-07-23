IRCTC Launches Tirupati Balaji Tour Package, Starts At Rs 15,180; Details Here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a budgeted five-night and six-day Tirupati rail tour package starting at Rs 15,180 per person.

As per the information, the tour package includes everything that is needed, such as three-tier AC tickets, two meals—breakfast and dinner, stay at the hotel, along with intra-city transportation.

The train will commence its journey to Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh every Wednesday at 1:30 pm from Bihar’s Bhagalpur and arrive at the destination at 12:30 am on Friday. It’s an approximately 39-hour journey.

The cost for a kid aged 5 to 11 years with a bed is Rs 12,150, while the charge for a child who doesn’t need a bed can be looked at on the official site of IRCTC. Apart from this, the package cost per person travelling in a group is also available on the website.

As per the itinerary, the package covers the significant temples and places of Tirupati including the visit to Lord Balaji Temple, Padmavathi Temple, and Sri Kalahasti.

Darshan Timing of Lord Balaji starts at 09:00 am and males are allowed only in white dhoti paired with a shirt or kurta & pyjama, while females can wear saree or salwar kameez (with pallu compulsory).

All pilgrims are requested not to wear clothes such as T-shirts, Jeans, etc. as the same is strictly prohibited irrespective of any age group.

How to book

Tourists can book this package by visiting the IRCTC website–www.irctctourism.com online. Apart from this, booking can also be done via IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

Tirupati Balaji Temple is the centre of attraction for the devotees.

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Tirupati Balaji Temple is located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Every year lakhs of devotees come here for darshan.

