IRCTC Now Introduces Online Medical Tourism Services; Know What it is

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently introduced online medical tourism packages for passengers in a bid to further enhance its travel and tourism offerings. The Indian public sector undertaking has partnered on a pilot basis with a medico-technical online service company, which will provide various medical and wellness packages as well as complete back-end services to the customers. Customers can take advantage of IRCTC’s wellness package.

Learn how to take advantage

–To avail of this facility, visit the online tourism portal of IRCTC.

–login to www.irctctourism.com/MedicalTourism.

–Indicate your needs for treatment and fill up a basic inquiry form.

— Soon after the inquiry is generated, the customer will get a call from the IRCTC team to know the treatment options for the ailment as per the convenience and budget of the customer. It will then help with treatment as well as handling the back-end arrangements for the customers.

Top Showsha Video

India is one of the most sought-after destinations in Asia for medical value travel. The country has made great strides in the field of modern medicine over the past few decades and has created a strong eco-system for holistic health, which integrates modern healthcare system care, and alternative medicine.

Around 6.97 lakh tourists came to India for treatment in 2019

According to data from the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), around 6.97 lakh medical tourists came to India for treatment in 2019. According to the data, by 2023, India will account for 6 per cent of the global medical value tourism (MVT) market.

Significantly, state-of-the-art medical facilities of about 500 hospitals, nursing homes, and more than 1,000 diagnostic centres across the country are being made available under this medical tourism. Along with this, guidance and assistance are also being provided to the customers to choose the best medical facilities for the treatment of their ailments as per their choice, convenience, and budget.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here