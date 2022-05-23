IRCTC Tour Package: Visit Rajim, the Prayag of Chhattisgarh, at Just Rs 1,455

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an economical tour package to visit the Prayag of Chhattisgarh, Rajim Tirth. This one-day IRCTC tour package is the perfect getaway for working professionals as it can be completed on weekends itself. By availing of this economical tour package, you can visit the picturesque city of Rajim, which is located about 45 km from Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

Tourists can visit the Rajim Kumbh, which is held annually. Devotees can also visit the ancient Rajim Lochan temple and have the darshan of Lord Vishnu in the sanctum sanctorum of this mesmerising temple. The birthplace of Saint Vallabhacharya, Champaran, is only 15 km from Rajim. Vallabhacharya Ji was the founder of the Pushti sect of Vaishnavism.

IRCTC has shared on its Twitter handle that the fare for this tour starts at Rs 1,455 per person.

“Explore the unique & most sacred places of Rajim with IRCTC tour package of 1 day starts at ₹1455/- pp*. For details, visit bit.ly/38WK5j0,” read the tweet.

The tour will start from the Raipur Railway Station. The cab driver will then take the tourists to Rajim Lochan Temple, Kuleshwar Mahadev Temple and Champaran. After visiting all these places, you will be dropped at the railway station or a hotel. You will not have to pay for travel insurance, parking and toll on the journey.

