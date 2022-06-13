IRCTC Tourism Launches Thailand Tour Package Starting From Rs 47,775 Per Person

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Services (IRCTC) has launched a holiday package to Thailand starting from Rs 47,775 per person. The six-day and five-night air tour package will cover destinations like Pattaya and Bangkok.

“White sandy beaches, bays, revitalizing Thai massage & so much more to explore & experience delightful Thailand. With #IRCTC Air tour package of Rs 47,775/- pp* for 6D/5N,” tweeted IRCTC,” tweeted IRCTC.

White sandy beaches, bays, revitalizng Thai massage & so much more to explore & experience delightful Thailand. with #IRCTC Air tour package of ₹47,775/- pp* for 6D/5N. For details, visit https://t.co/PuqqJDZ2Qw @AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 9, 2022



The tour will begin on August 11 from Imphal, Manipur. The tourists will leave for Bangkok via Kolkata in an Air India flight, according to IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of Indian Railways. The package will include return airfare, hotel accommodation, food, local travel and travel insurance.

The tour package will cover Coral Island Tour and Alcazar Show at Pattaya, Safari world with Marine Park at Bangkok, Bangkok City Tour including popular sites like Golden Buddha and Marble Buddha. Local tour guides will also be provided by the IRCTC.

The tour package starts at Rs 47,775 per person on a double sharing basis. Those who want single sharing hotel accommodation can avail the package at Rs 53,781 per person. The price for children ranges between Rs 41,000-46,000

The booking tour package is open for booking through the official website of IRCTC—www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Thailand is one of the preferred tourist destinations for Indians. In 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, over 2 million tourists from India visited Thailand and the country earned a revenue of $2.5 billion. As the international travel is slowly gaining momentum tourism sector is also returning to normalcy after the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Those who want to visit Thailand at a budget price the IRCTC tour package could be a good choice.

