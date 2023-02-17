The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), under the Railway Ministry, has introduced a 10-day travel package for Dakshin Bharat Yatra. The passengers will travel to holy places like Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirupati, and Mallikarjuna with India’s special Bharat Gaurav Train. The tour will start on March 11, 2023, passengers can board the train from the following railway stations- Sikar, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, and Kota. night

Only 600 passengers are allowed for the journey in its March 11 schedule. Hence, IRCTC will follow a first come first serve rule. Sri Ramnath Swamy temple, Meenakshi Temple, Lord Venkateshwar Swamy temple, and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple are part of the journey. In Kanyakumari, passengers will travel to local sightseeing places.

Travel cost:

For a single passenger, the cost is Rs 38040, for double and triple passengers the cost of travel is Rs 29260. The tour for a child between the age group of 5-11 years costs Rs 26340.

For standard quality services. including hotel and train services, a single passenger will have to shell out Rs 33930, while a double and triple passenger will have to pay Rs 26100 and for a child traveller between the age group of 5-11 years Rs 23490.

The price of the package is inclusive of the train journey by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class, nights stay, wash and change and transportation. Further veg meals on and off the train are from the hotel, or packed food will be provided by IRCTC, travel insurance, and transfers for sightseeing are covered in the cost price of the travel package. Passengers are advised to book the ticket following their budget.

Monuments entry charges, adventure charges or any other sightseeing expenses are not included in the Tour Itinerary.

IRCTC has shared important instructions for passengers to follow:

Interested passengers have to remember that all the guests are requested to carry their Voter ID/Aadhar Card & Covid-19 final dose certificate with them.

The itinerary is tentative and can be changed or modified subject to the smooth and timely running of the train. The final timing will be based on the train order received from the railways.

During day 8 while going to Mallikarjuna, the freshen-up shall be provided in the dormitory on a multi-sharing basis for the standard and superior categories.

For more information, passengers can check here- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG14

