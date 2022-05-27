IRCTC's Economically Priced Varanasi-Nepal Tour Package For Pilgrims; Details Inside

Are you planning a visit to Nepal from Varanasi next month? Because you are, there is something for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a luxurious and economical tour package for religious trips from Varanasi to Nepal.

The tour will start from Varanasi. During this 5-day and 4-night package, in Kathmandu, you will get a chance to visit Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Durbar Square, and Manakamana Temple in Pokhara, Vindhyavasini Temple, Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave. This tour package will be operated from June 27 to July 7. The package is inclusive of direct flights from Varanasi to Nepal and back.

How much does it cost?

The air tour package costs Rs 38,200 per person. If a couple or two people together want to be a part of this tour, the package costs Rs 30,300 per person and if three people book the package, it will cost them Rs 29,000 per person. The charge for a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed is Rs 28,900 and for a child of 2 to 11 years without a bed is Rs 21,000.

How to book:

Passengers can book the tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com online. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Other than that, the IRCTC is also organising an 18-day train journey for pilgrims to visit places that hold significance for Lord Rama. Among these places are spots Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman traversed by foot during their 14-year exile.

The train will have 11 third AC coaches and it will cost Rs 62,370 per person. This train journey will start on June 21 and end on July 8. It will cover a total of 8,000 kilometres during its 18-day journey.

