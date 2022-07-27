IRCTC's Grand 20-Day Package For Devotees Of Lord Ram Is Here; Know Everything

If you have been long planning to visit the religious shrines related to Lord Ram, then IRCTC’s latest 20-day package will delight you. The IRCTC has introduced an economical and luxurious tour package that will cover shrines associated with Lord Ram.
The tour will commence from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station and includes places like Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam. The end destination of the tour will be Bhadrachalam.
The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will cover your food and water requirements as well. The following shrines will be part of the 20-day journey:
Ayodhya- Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat
Nandigram- Bharat-Hanuman Mandir and Bharat Kund
Janakpur- Ram-Janki Temple
Sitamarhi- Sitamarhi and Janaki Mandir in Punora Dham
Buxar- Ram Rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple
Varanasi- Tulsi Manas Mandir, Sankat Mochan Temple, Vishwanath Temple, and Ganga Aarti
Sita Samhita Site, Sitamarhi, Sita Mata Temple
Prayagraj- Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman Mandir
Shringverpur- Shringirishi Samadhi and Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura
Chitrakoot- Gupt Godavari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya Temple
Nashik- Trimbakeshwar Temple, Panchavati, Sitagufa, Kalaram Temple
Hampi- Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha Temple and Vitthal Temple
Rameshwaram- Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi
Kanchipuram- Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman Temple
Bhadrachalam- Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple, Anjani Swamy Temple
For the double or triple occupancy, per person, IRCTC has quoted Rs. 73,500. For single occupancy, the charge is Rs. 84,000. For the children between the age group of 5- 11 years, Rs. 67,200 has been quoted.
IRCTC has shared the necessary details for the interested passengers:
Package name – Shri Ramayana Yatra By Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train
Days of the tour – 19 nights and 20 days
Departure date – August 24, 2022
Boarding point – Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow
Deboarding Point – Veerangana Laxmibai, Agra, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung
Class – 3rd AC
For the booking, passengers can look at IRCTC’s official website, www.irctctourism.com. Apart from that, IRCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices are also equipped with a tour package.
