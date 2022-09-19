IRCTC's Latest Central India Tour Package Covers These Temples, Heritage Sites

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special tour package covering central India. This tour will cover prominent religious and heritage tourist destinations in the central part of India.

Along with them, the famous Jyotirlinga, Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) & Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad) will also be covered as part of the itinerary. This 5-days and 4-night package will also take you to the Shirdi Sai & Shani temple and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves.

All this, at just Rs 18,500 for double and triple occupancy. For single occupancy, the cost is Rs 21275. The cost of the package is inclusive of train travel from the Bharat Gaurav train, night stays as per the category (standard and deluxe), onboard trains meals, Off-board meals (Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets/Packed), transfers and sightseeing, travel insurance, taxes and security on the train.

The tour under Shiv- Shani- Sai Yatra will start on October 17 with boarding facilities available from Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi), Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi. The total number of seats available for the tour is 600 hence the first 600 passengers will be taken into consideration for the first schedule under Shiv- Shani- Sai Yatra rail package.

The passengers must carry a hard copy or soft copy of the Covid certificate for temple darshan and sightseeing.

Tour Details for bookings-

Tour name: Shiv – Shani – Sai Yatra

Duration: 04 Nights/05 Days

Tour Date: 17.10.2022

Tour Itinerary: Delhi – Shirdi – Shani Singapur – Grishneshwar – Ellora caves – Trimbakeshwar – Delhi.

Train Itinerary: New Delhi(DSJ) – Nasik – New Delhi(DSJ).

Boarding Points: Mathura – Agra Cantt – Gwalior – Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) – Bina – Bhopal – Itarsi

Deboarding Points: Itarsi – Bhopal – Bina – Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) – Gwalior – Agra Cantt – Mathura

No of Seats: 600

Passengers can book the tickets online or can refer to regional zones of Railways to book the tickets. For more information about the package, visit https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG06

