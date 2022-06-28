IRCTC’s Special Tour Package For Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with special tour packages for those planning to visit Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

The 4-day and 3-night tour package starts at Rs 25,795 per person. The package, along with travel insurance, includes the arrangements — from the traveller’s departure to stay, food, and drinks.

Adventurer or wildlife photographer, Visit the Kanha National Park & explore the Safari through different habitats with IRCTC for 4D/3N starts from ₹25,795/- pp* onwards. For details, visit https://t.co/F0KwfvDOJj @AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 27, 2022

Cost of the tour package:

Per person expenditure on triple occupancy in comfort, class is Rs 25,795 and Rs 34,355 per person on double occupancy. At the same time, the per capita expenditure of single occupancy is Rs 65,035. There is a charge of Rs 9,295 with a bed for a child of 5 to 11 years.

Tour Package will be of 3 Nights and 4 Days

Destination Covered- Kanha National Park

Package Name- The Bagh – Kanha National Park

Place of Departure – Raipur

How to book:

Travellers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website–www.irctctourism.com online. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.

