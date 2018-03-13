English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iron Maiden Drummer Nicko McBrain Gets Special Jaguar Series III XJ ‘Greatest Hits’
Nicknamed "Greatest Hits", the custom Jaguar XJ Series III is built over the course of 3,500 work hours and 4,000 redone parts.
Nicko McBrain's Jaguar XJ Series III. (Image: Jaguar Classic Works)
Jaguar, the iconic British marquee is celebrating 50th anniversary of the XJ sedan this year. To honor the 50 complete years, Jaguar has commissioned a special Series III XJ for the Iron Maiden drummer, Nicko McBrain. The XJ is built by Jaguar Classic Works department in Coventry, England.
Nicknamed "Greatest Hits", the custom car is built over the course of 3,500 work hours and 4,000 redone parts. Jaguar is undertaking the restomod course to re-produce special vehicles for special people. Case in point, the Series III is the McBrain’s third Series III Jaguar, which, for some, is the ultimate development of the first XJ body style.
Nicko McBrain's Jaguar XJ Series III custom red cabin. (Image: Jaguar Classic Works)
The restored “Greatest Hits” gets modernized front and rear bumpers, headlights, wheels, infotainment and other details. The interior features rock-inspired custom touches like the guitar amplifier-style rotary knobs on the dashboard. The 1,100-watt audio system speakers are borrowed from the 2012 Jaguar XF, as per McBrain preference.
Even the logo of the steering wheel is custom made and is a combination of the Iron Maiden mascot, "Eddie," and the Jaguar "Growler" logo. The Jaguar leaper mascot on the hood is from McBrain's first Jaguar XJ6; the paint is a special deep purple, and the interior has been retrimmed with Pimento red leather.
Jaguar XJ Series III. (Image: Jaguar Classic Works)
But all the changes are not merely cosmetic. The "Greatest Hits" XJ’s 4.2-litre straight six of the 1984 XJ6 has been upgraded with three E-type SU carburetors. It also has a custom exhaust with quad tailpipes.
The current running series of the XJ is the Series 9, and the 10th version is expected to arrive sometime next year.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Nicknamed "Greatest Hits", the custom car is built over the course of 3,500 work hours and 4,000 redone parts. Jaguar is undertaking the restomod course to re-produce special vehicles for special people. Case in point, the Series III is the McBrain’s third Series III Jaguar, which, for some, is the ultimate development of the first XJ body style.
Nicko McBrain's Jaguar XJ Series III custom red cabin. (Image: Jaguar Classic Works)
The restored “Greatest Hits” gets modernized front and rear bumpers, headlights, wheels, infotainment and other details. The interior features rock-inspired custom touches like the guitar amplifier-style rotary knobs on the dashboard. The 1,100-watt audio system speakers are borrowed from the 2012 Jaguar XF, as per McBrain preference.
Even the logo of the steering wheel is custom made and is a combination of the Iron Maiden mascot, "Eddie," and the Jaguar "Growler" logo. The Jaguar leaper mascot on the hood is from McBrain's first Jaguar XJ6; the paint is a special deep purple, and the interior has been retrimmed with Pimento red leather.
Jaguar XJ Series III. (Image: Jaguar Classic Works)
But all the changes are not merely cosmetic. The "Greatest Hits" XJ’s 4.2-litre straight six of the 1984 XJ6 has been upgraded with three E-type SU carburetors. It also has a custom exhaust with quad tailpipes.
The current running series of the XJ is the Series 9, and the 10th version is expected to arrive sometime next year.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bumrah Wants Youngsters to Understand Importance of Domestic Cricket
- Rohit Sharma Tags Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar 'Smart'
- Out of Control Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong-1' to Crash to Earth Within Weeks
- Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 4.21 Lakh
- Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31