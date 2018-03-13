Iron Maiden Drummer Nicko McBrain Gets Special Jaguar Series III XJ ‘Greatest Hits’

Nicko McBrain's Jaguar XJ Series III custom red cabin. (Image: Jaguar Classic Works)

Jaguar XJ Series III. (Image: Jaguar Classic Works)

Jaguar, the iconic British marquee is celebrating 50anniversary of the XJ sedan this year. To honor the 50 complete years, Jaguar has commissioned a special Series III XJ for the Iron Maiden drummer, Nicko McBrain. The XJ is built by Jaguar Classic Works department in Coventry, England.Nicknamed "Greatest Hits", the custom car is built over the course of 3,500 work hours and 4,000 redone parts. Jaguar is undertaking the restomod course to re-produce special vehicles for special people. Case in point, the Series III is the McBrain’s third Series III Jaguar, which, for some, is the ultimate development of the first XJ body style.The restored “Greatest Hits” gets modernized front and rear bumpers, headlights, wheels, infotainment and other details. The interior features rock-inspired custom touches like the guitar amplifier-style rotary knobs on the dashboard. The 1,100-watt audio system speakers are borrowed from the 2012 Jaguar XF, as per McBrain preference.Even the logo of the steering wheel is custom made and is a combination of the Iron Maiden mascot, "Eddie," and the Jaguar "Growler" logo. The Jaguar leaper mascot on the hood is from McBrain's first Jaguar XJ6; the paint is a special deep purple, and the interior has been retrimmed with Pimento red leather.But all the changes are not merely cosmetic. The "Greatest Hits" XJ’s 4.2-litre straight six of the 1984 XJ6 has been upgraded with three E-type SU carburetors. It also has a custom exhaust with quad tailpipes.The current running series of the XJ is the Series 9, and the 10th version is expected to arrive sometime next year.