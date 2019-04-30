English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iron Man Aka Tony Stark's Vehicle of Choice in Avengers: Endgame - Audi E-Tron GT
In the latest and final Avengers, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, was pictured driving up to the Avengers headquarters in a sleek concept model by Audi -- the E-Tron GT.
The Audi E-Tron GT concept makes its film debut, driven by Tony Stark. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
In the latest and final Avengers, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, was pictured driving up to the Avengers headquarters in a sleek concept model by Audi -- the E-Tron GT. Last week in LA, Robert Downey Jr. arrived at the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere in a concept Audi E-Tron GT, the same model we see the famous Tony Stark rolling up to the Avengers headquarters in during the final film of the saga.
When the all-electric sedan concept was announced late last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Downey was one of the first to publicly demo the vehicle that made its film debut on Friday.
The GT is not only luxurious enough to earn the approval of Mr. Stark, but also smart, powerful, and practical enough to win over Downey Jr. It generates 590 hp, can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, and has a range over 248 miles.
While that's nowhere near the range capacity of Tesla's lineup, it's still among the highest in the segment and surpasses the range of the SUV E-Tron iteration by over 40 miles.
In December Audi published a video in which Captain Marvel is introduced to the SUV version and is handsomely impressed, despite the car being unable to fly.
While the first deliveries of the crossover E-Tron begin next month, the future of the GT concept is less clear. Reports say that the model will launch in 2020 and, considering that the E-Tron SUV starts at $74,800, the GT version will probably start well above $100,000.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
