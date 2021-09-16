Irritated With Children in Your Flight? This Airline Lets You Book Seat Away From Kids

Kids are pious bundles of innocence, but let’s be honest, sometimes all of it just vanishes away when the kids go grumpy, especially during flights. Travelling experiences involving seats around kids are unforgettable for some people. So much so that they wish they do not have to experience it again. However, such travellers can now do away with the constant disruption of their peace of mind.

Airlines tend to cater to people with children by offering them toys and candies. However, in a first-of-its-kind service, an airline is offering services to travellers who get annoyed by kids around them. People booking tickets for Japan Airlines can opt for seats that are far from toddlers. During the pre-booking of seats, the airlines generally show an aerial view of the cabin of the plane to ease the process of selection of seats.

Japan Airlines has tweaked the selection process and now shows the seats booked for passengers below 12yearsmarked separately. Passengers who want to enjoy the flight without a kid kicking the back of their seats can nowopt for seats that are at a peaceful distance. The seats of passengers with babies and kids will be marked with a child icon on the booking portal, reported Mirror.

However, it is also to be noted that such a condition seldom arises as most of the kids are quite behaved and maintain the decorum in the cabin. Therefore, the feature is solely for eliminating the chance of somebody getting their mental peace disrupted. The Japan Airlines’ website also notes that the smiling child icon will only appear for booking done through the official portal of the airlines and not any third-party portals.

As people got to know about this service being offered by Japan Airlines, a nudge is being felt by all other major airlines as passengers arre asking for the availability of a similar service.

