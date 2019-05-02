English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Cristiano Ronaldo the Secret Buyer of World’s Most Expensive Rs 132 Crore Bugatti Hypercar?
A report suggests world-renowned footballer Ronaldo is the secret buyer of the world's most-expensive hypercar - the Rs 132 Crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire.
Image for representation.
Bugatti showcased a one-off car “La Voiture Noire” at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. For €11 million (before tax), this unique and world’s most expensive new car of all time has already been sold to an unknown Bugatti enthusiast. However, a report on Spanish website Marca.com states that this one-off hypercar might have been bought by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
While the report posts no proof of this assumption, and neither is there any social media photograph of Ronaldo with this car, this is the first time a buyer’s name has been speculated with the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.
According to Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann the car was sold for €16.5 million (after tax) which is equivalent to Rs 132 Crore. It is a sculptural beauty with unique technology, the ideal Grand Tourisme,” says Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann. This is a coupé with the comfort of a luxury limousine and the power of a hyper sports car.
“Our history is both a privilege and a responsibility – the responsibility for continuing the Bugatti heritage into the future. With “La Voiture Noire”, we are paying homage to our heritage and bringing speed, technology, luxury and aesthetics forward to a new era,” says Stephan. “La Voiture Noire is a far more than a modern interpretation of Jean Bugatti’s Type 57 SC Atlantic. It is a feast of aesthetics,” he adds.
The heart of the new creation is the iconic 16-cylinder engine. The 16-cylinder engine with a displacement of 8 litres develops 1,103 kW/1,500 PS and 1,600 Newton-metres of torque. Six tailpipes at the rear bear witness to its incredible power and are also a tribute to the 16 cylinders.
The exclusive new “Voiture Noire“, the black car, is a reminiscence of “la Voiture Noire“ a Type 57 SC Atlantic that was Jean Bugatti’s most famous creation. The outstanding design feature was a dorsal seam running from the hinge in the split bonnet through to the rear end. Nowadays, it is one of the most valuable classic cars in the world.
Only four Atlantics were made between 1936 and 1938, each of them with detailed differences created individually for a customer. Three of these extraordinary coupés are still in existence. The second car built was used by Jean Bugatti himself as well as some of the Bugatti grand prix drivers among his friends.
