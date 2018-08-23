English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Is This How The Future Ford EcoSport Would Look Like?

Being one of the most selling compact SUV across the globe, people are already anticipating what the next-gen EcoSport will look like.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
Is This How The Future Ford EcoSport Would Look Like?
Ford EcoSport 2020. (Image: Kleber Silva)
The Ford EcoSport was undoubtedly the best compact SUV upon its launch in India and is also credited for starting the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment in the country. The car has already gone through various update cycles and last year also it received a mid-life facelift. Being one of the most selling compact SUV across the globe, people are already anticipating what the next-gen EcoSport will look like. Kleber Silva, an automotive designer based out of Sao Paulo, Brazil has rendered the new Ford EcoSport with the anticipated new looks. The designer calls it the Ford EcoSport 2020.

In the first look, it does look like Creta due to the similar looking headlamps with DRLs and vertical fog lamps with chrome housing. The grille has been updated too to look bolder and in your face and the hood has been sculpted as well for a more aggressive look. The 17-inch petal alloy wheel design provides a bolder look to the car.

Ford EcoSport 2020. (Image: Kleber Silva) Ford EcoSport 2020. (Image: Kleber Silva)

The biggest change on the exteriors, though, has to be the missing rear-mounted spare wheel. It has been a popular design element of the current generation model and it remains to be seen as to how people react to it. Other than this and a restyled bumper, the rear-end of the car has a significant resemblance to the Ford Endeavour.

As of now, there have been no updates from the companies end about the next update of the Ford EcoSport but reportedly, next-gen Ford EcoSport Crossover has been spotted testing several times now. It will be interesting to see how similar Ford EcoSport 2020 will look the actual next-gen EcoSport. Watch this space for updates.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
