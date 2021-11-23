Is Your Diesel Car Over 10 Years Old? You May Still be Allowed to Drive it, Here's How

Diesel cars have a registration lifeline of only 10 years in Delhi but with its latest decision, the state government plans to bring such old cars on road in a new avatar. The decision may not seem right especially in wake of the deteriorating air pollution condition in the national capital but there's a catch. To be able to use their old diesel car on roads, people will first have to convert it into an electric vehicle. Making the announcement in a tweet on November 18, Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot wrote the state government was open to internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric retrofitting. The government planned on empanelling manufacturers of electric kits for retrofitting conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric ones.

Vehicles deemed fit for this conversion can be converted into EVs and used beyond the registration timeline of 10 years. The certification of these electric kits is likely to be universal like the CNG retro fitment because developing individual kits for each model could take the price higher.

Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to electric engine, dept'll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this'll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs.— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 18, 2021

In another bid to promote electrification of commercial vehicles, the state government allowed electrified light commercial vehicles to enter on about 250 roads during the no entry hours. Currently, there are more than 38 lakhs overaged vehicles in the national capital, as reported by The Mint. Out of the total, 35 lakhs are petrol cars that had a registration life of 15 years, the rest 3 lakhs are diesel cars.

If implemented successfully, the decision to use converted electric vehicles will allow people to use their old vehicles while helping to cut pollution levels. The electric conversion kit could prove to be a cost-efficient way of moving towards the shift to electric vehicles.

Most EVs currently available in the market are priced higher than their petrol and diesel counterparts. This, at times, discourages buyers with limited capacity to opt for electric vehicles but the simplification of electric auto technology could help in the expansion of the EV market and infrastructure in the national capital and the country.

The electric vehicle market in India is still in its very early phase and such steps could help in cutting the hesitancy in the shift from diesel and petrol cars.

