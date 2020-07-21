ISI Mark on Windscreens to Soon Become Mandatory For Cars Manufactured and Assembled in India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is currently working on new legislation that will mandate the use of ISI mark on windscreen and windows of all cars. The legislation will apply to cars manufactured in India as well as the ones that are assembled here reports stated.

The new rule is being mulled over in light of the use of low-quality and unsafe glass, especially during replacements in the aftersales service market, which in recent times has become a major concern. Additionally, as automotive glass-makers in the country are able to deliver high-quality windscreens and windows, this could foster the industry in the long-term.

The legislation if put into force will result in disruption and an imminent price hike for cars in the country. Manufacturers which predominantly assemble their cars in India are expected to be affected the most. Post this rule, the glass used will first have to be certified, stamped with the ISI logo at the point of manufacture and then imported into the country.

As the process and its implementation could take time, the BIS is likely to give carmakers a lead time of around six months before the rule is enforced. Automakers other than the ones which import their cars via the CBU route could be impacted the most is already swamped due to the ever-increasing rules and regulations in the country. However, on the flip side, this will help maintain safety levels and quality standard for automotive glass, increasing the safety of passengers.