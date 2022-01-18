Israel Approves $100 Million Support Plan For Airlines to Help Deal with Omicron Crisis

Israel’s three major airlines will receive $100 million from the government to deal with the Omicron crisis, the country’s Finance and Transport Ministries said in a joint statement.

Under the plan, the Israeli government will offer El Al, Israir and Arkia airlines convertible bonds, which can be exchanged into shares, for three years without interest, at a total of $85 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government will also fund in advance for 20 years excess fuel and maintenance expenses related to the air defence systems installed on the planes, at a total of $15 million for all three airlines.

Israel has witnessed a surge of Covid-19 cases caused by the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

