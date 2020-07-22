Israel Extends Flight Restrictions Until September After Sharp Increase in Covid-19 Cases

Israel has extended flight restrictions until at least September 1, the country's airports authority said. The extension of the restrictions came following the recent sharp increase in coronavirus morbidity in Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

These restrictions ban the entry of foreign nationals into Israel, excluding exceptional cases approved by the Population and Immigration Authority, with a 14-day quarantine obligation.

In addition, returning Israelis may enter the country, but must undergo an immediate 14-day quarantine, the Israel Airports Authority said on Monday.

In mid-June, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu estimated that the opening of Israeli skies to flights would be on August 1, with possible flights to Greece and Cyprus. However, the number of new daily cases has since jumped from a few dozen to almost 2,000, which has delayed the plan.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 50,714, of which 28,424 cases are active. The death toll currently stood at 415.