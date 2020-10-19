Israel, UAE to operate 28 Weekly Passenger Flights Between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to operate 28 commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi or Dubai per week, Israel's transportation ministry said in a statement. The agreement also allows an unlimited number of charter flights to the smaller Ramon Airport outside Israel's southern resort city of Eilat, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Additionally, some 10 cargo flights could be operated per week under the deal. The flights in the new route are expected to begin in a few weeks, according to the ministry.

The agreement comes after a US-brokered normalization deal between the UAE and Israel was signed at the White House on September 15.

Last month, srair became the first Israeli airline to announce the first direct route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the two countries reached a historic agreement last month to normalise relations.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said that it will operate direct flights from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to the Abu Dhabi International Airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

The flights will take about three and a half hours, with ticket prices starting from $299.

Israir said it will also offer a package of flights and hotel stays in the UAE capital city.