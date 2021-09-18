Isuzu, Along With Torque CVs Inaugurate New Dealership Facility in Jodhpur

Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new dealer, ‘Torque ISUZU’ and inaugurated its new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility in Jodhpur, today. ‘Torque ISUZU’ will address the needs of customers by providing sales and service support and further strengthen ISUZU’s presence in Rajasthan. The outlet in Jodhpur adds to the network of the ISUZU outlets already operating in Jaipur.

The new 3S (Sales, Service & Spare) facility, spread over 13,000 sq. ft., area, has been designed and built according to ISUZU Dealership Standards and is located in the automobile hub to provide convenient access to customers. The showroom area will host a four car display and the service area is well-equipped with modern tools and 10 service bays. The dealership employees have been trained under the supervision of ISUZU personnel and will provide a quality customer experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “ISUZU vehicles are being well-received by customers across the country and particularly in Rajasthan. The inauguration of the new facility of ‘Torque ISUZU’ is a move to address the growing need of ISUZU vehicles in Jodhpur and nearby cities of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali and Sirohi. The ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB and V-Cross have been favourites among the customers in the region. We are happy to partner with ‘Torque ISUZU’ to serve our customers better and I wish the team the best in their journey.”

Mr. Kuren Amin, Managing Director, Torque ISUZU, said, “We are pleased to represent ISUZU in Jodhpur, as we see a significant potential for the range of ISUZU pick-ups and SUV here. This exciting range from ISUZU have become the preferred choice for many businessmen and energy infrastructure players in the region, thanks to its versatility, performance and value it offers. We will continue to deliver on our customers’ expectations and provide the right service at all times.”

Torque Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., has been in the automobile retail business for over 2 decades predominantly in the Gujarat Region. The Torque Group is known for its customer-friendly approach and have carved a name for itself in the automobile retail sphere. The group also has a diversified business portfolio including telecommunications and broadband services. The new facility adds to the existing 8 sales and service touch-points of Torque ISUZU already operational in Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

