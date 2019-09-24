Isuzu Announces Offers Worth upto Rs 2 lakh on D-Max and Mu-X

Isuzu has announced offers ranging from Rs. 50,000 for the Commercial variant of D-Max (Single Cab) to Rs. 2,00,000 on the up-market SUV, the Mu-X. The offers are available on the Commercial D-Max (All Variants), S-Cab (All Variants), V-Cross (Base Variant) and the Mu-X (All Variants). These offers (on ex-showroom prices) are valid until 31st October 2019. These offers translate to an approximate equivalent of 10% of the taxes on these vehicles.

Capt. Shankar Srinivas, the Company spokesperson said, “ISUZU would like its customers to be delighted and enter the festive season joyously. Our special offer valid until 31st October 2019, would excite our prospective customers to continue their focus on their business with added fervor and also bring excitement to their homes during the festive season”.

Amidst an imminent slowdown in the automotive industry, the company, in August launched Isuzu D-Max V-Cross with automatic transmission in order to liven up the range. The automatic variant gets a 1.9 litre Ddi engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that outputs 147 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The Z-Prestige variant comes with a two-tone Brown-Grey combination perforated leather seats with soft parts on the dash and door trims. it also features live-surround speakers on the roof too. On the safety front, the new variant is equipped with 6-airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Front Side & Full-length Curtain) and BOS (Brake-Override System).

