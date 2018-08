Isuzu Announces Price Hike from September 2018

Isuzu Motors announced an upcoming increase in the prices of its range of D-Max pick-ups with effect from 01 September 2018 in India. Isuzu had also recently announced their new brand ambassador for India - Jonty Rhodes . Rhodes will be endorsing the D-Max V-Cross pick-up.According to Isuzu, the increase is expected to be between 2 & 3% across the commercial variants - D-Max Regular Cab & D-Max S-CAB and the lifestyle and adventure pick-up – D-Max V-Cross.The company also says that the price increase will be in the range of Rs. 20,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- (ex-showroom), across variants. The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.