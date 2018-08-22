English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Isuzu Announces Price Hike from September 2018
The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. (Image: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
Isuzu Motors announced an upcoming increase in the prices of its range of D-Max pick-ups with effect from 01 September 2018 in India. Isuzu had also recently announced their new brand ambassador for India - Jonty Rhodes. Rhodes will be endorsing the D-Max V-Cross pick-up.
According to Isuzu, the increase is expected to be between 2 & 3% across the commercial variants - D-Max Regular Cab & D-Max S-CAB and the lifestyle and adventure pick-up – D-Max V-Cross.
The company also says that the price increase will be in the range of Rs. 20,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- (ex-showroom), across variants. The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
