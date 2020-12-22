Isuzu Announces Prices Hike of Upto Rs 10,000 From January on Pick-Up Range in India

Isuzu Motors India announced an upcoming increase in the prices of its commercial pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB with effect from 01 January 2021. The increase is expected to be approximately ₹10,000/- from the current ex-showroom price. The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.

Customers can visit the nearest ISUZU authorised sales outlet for more information.

Ahead of this, the company had announced that it will be conducting nationwide ‘Winter Service Camp’ for its range of Isuzu D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs. As per the company, this service camp is aimed at offering customers’ benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the winter season across the country.

An initiative of ‘Isuzu Care’, the winter service camp will be organised across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets, between 18th and 24th December 2020 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

The winter service camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of Isuzu located in Ahmedabad, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Bhuj, Bimavaram, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gurugram, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Rajahmundry, Raipur, Rajkot, Siliguri, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.