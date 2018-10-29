English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Isuzu Commences Sales of D-Max V-Cross Through CSD Outlets in India

Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Isuzu Commences Sales of D-Max V-Cross Through CSD Outlets in India
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. (Image: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) at an exclusive price for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. Currently, the standard variant of the V-Cross will be sold at the CSD outlets across India. The V-Cross pickup gets Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White colour options.

Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India. The company also sells the commercial range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups for budding entrepreneurs. Isuzu Motors India had recently rolled-out their 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018.

Commenting on the development, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely pleased to sell the V-Cross at CSD outlets to meet the expectations and growing need expressed by the armed forces & their families. This tie-up with CSD gives us an opportunity to serve them with their preferred choice of vehicle that complements their lifestyle.”
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...