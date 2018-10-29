Isuzu Commences Sales of D-Max V-Cross Through CSD Outlets in India

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) at an exclusive price for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. Currently, the standard variant of the V-Cross will be sold at the CSD outlets across India. The V-Cross pickup gets Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White colour options.Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India. The company also sells the commercial range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups for budding entrepreneurs. Isuzu Motors India had recently rolled-out their 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018.Commenting on the development, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely pleased to sell the V-Cross at CSD outlets to meet the expectations and growing need expressed by the armed forces & their families. This tie-up with CSD gives us an opportunity to serve them with their preferred choice of vehicle that complements their lifestyle.”