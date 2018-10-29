English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isuzu Commences Sales of D-Max V-Cross Through CSD Outlets in India
Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India.
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. (Image: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) at an exclusive price for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. Currently, the standard variant of the V-Cross will be sold at the CSD outlets across India. The V-Cross pickup gets Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White colour options.
Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India. The company also sells the commercial range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups for budding entrepreneurs. Isuzu Motors India had recently rolled-out their 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018.
Commenting on the development, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely pleased to sell the V-Cross at CSD outlets to meet the expectations and growing need expressed by the armed forces & their families. This tie-up with CSD gives us an opportunity to serve them with their preferred choice of vehicle that complements their lifestyle.”
Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India. The company also sells the commercial range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups for budding entrepreneurs. Isuzu Motors India had recently rolled-out their 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018.
Commenting on the development, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely pleased to sell the V-Cross at CSD outlets to meet the expectations and growing need expressed by the armed forces & their families. This tie-up with CSD gives us an opportunity to serve them with their preferred choice of vehicle that complements their lifestyle.”
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Confesses His Feelings For Somi Khan, Here's Her Answer
- Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
- Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Appointed Brand Ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena Outlets
- This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...