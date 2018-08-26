English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Isuzu D-Max and MU-X Based Concept X Off-Roaders Look Like Mean Machines
The Concept X by Isuzu has two versions - one based on a pickup truck and the other on an SUV.
Isuzu's Concept X duos. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Isuzu has always been known to make rugged vehicles which can take on the outdoors, all around the world. The Japanese company now has come up with a new concept to excite the off-roading enthusiast. The Concept X by Isuzu has two versions - one based on a pickup truck and the other on an SUV.
The pickup truck version is based on the D-Max truck and has been reworked to have a staggering ground clearance of 370 mm. The departure and approach angle clock in at 38.5 degrees and 49.7 degrees respectively. The vehicle gets independent front and multi-link rear coil suspension, and sports 38-inch Toyo Open Country off-road tyres.
Isuzu D-Max Concept X. (YouTube screengrab)
Most of the body components, including the fenders, hood, and 4.5-tonne front and rear winches, are custom built. On the power front, the off-road machine has a 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with a Diesel Particulate Diffuser (DPD), mated to an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic gearbox.
The other Concept X vehicle is based on the MU-X seven-seater SUV. In India, it competes against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. The same 3.0-diesel motor and suspension components are used. It is basically the same vehicle as the D-Max Spec but with a different body and interior.
Isuzu MU-X Concept X. (YouTube screengrab)
To stop these massive vehicles, six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with 390 mm and 355 mm respectively full-floating discs are present. The only difference in terms of off-road capabilities between the two concepts is the departure angle, which is lower on the MU-X Spec model – 37.3 degrees versus 38.5 for the D-Max Spec.
Although Isuzu has not confirmed if the Concept X duo is just a one-off show or if it will actually be put up for sale, both vehicles look hardcore and showcase the engineering prowess of the Japanese automaker. Besides, who doesn't want a rugged go anywhere vehicle which looks like the Concept X duo.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
