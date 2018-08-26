Isuzu D-Max and MU-X Based Concept X Off-Roaders Look Like Mean Machines

Isuzu D-Max Concept X. (YouTube screengrab)

Isuzu MU-X Concept X. (YouTube screengrab)

Isuzu has always been known to make rugged vehicles which can take on the outdoors, all around the world. The Japanese company now has come up with a new concept to excite the off-roading enthusiast. The Concept X by Isuzu has two versions - one based on a pickup truck and the other on an SUV.The pickup truck version is based on the D-Max truck and has been reworked to have a staggering ground clearance of 370 mm. The departure and approach angle clock in at 38.5 degrees and 49.7 degrees respectively. The vehicle gets independent front and multi-link rear coil suspension, and sports 38-inch Toyo Open Country off-road tyres.Most of the body components, including the fenders, hood, and 4.5-tonne front and rear winches, are custom built. On the power front, the off-road machine has a 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with a Diesel Particulate Diffuser (DPD), mated to an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic gearbox.The other Concept X vehicle is based on the MU-X seven-seater SUV. In India, it competes against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. The same 3.0-diesel motor and suspension components are used. It is basically the same vehicle as the D-Max Spec but with a different body and interior.To stop these massive vehicles, six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with 390 mm and 355 mm respectively full-floating discs are present. The only difference in terms of off-road capabilities between the two concepts is the departure angle, which is lower on the MU-X Spec model – 37.3 degrees versus 38.5 for the D-Max Spec.Although Isuzu has not confirmed if the Concept X duo is just a one-off show or if it will actually be put up for sale, both vehicles look hardcore and showcase the engineering prowess of the Japanese automaker. Besides, who doesn't want a rugged go anywhere vehicle which looks like the Concept X duo.