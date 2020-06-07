Isuzu D-Max Customised by DC2 Makes us Realise How Badly We Need Pick-up Trucks in India

After its rebranding, DC2 (formerly DC Design) has come up with a handful of modifications that easily grabbed our attention. After impressive iterations of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Kia Carnival and Toyota Innova Crysta, here’s their latest project on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

The Isuzu D-Max has been a popular model in India due to its butch looks and laudable capabilities. To accentuate the same persona, DC2 has tweaked its design a little. There is a new grille which looks to be a bolt-on kit on the stock panels. There are red highlights on the grille. There are added flared wheel arches which are covered in the same shade as well.

There are supplementary LED lights that sit in red-highlighted cases. At the rear, the car gets a new bracket for its bed. The car now sits on aftermarket rims and tyres. Also new are the rear bumpers.

The Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross is the 2nd generation pick-up from ISUZU India’s stable, currently available in overseas markets like Europe, Australia, Thailand and South America. It is backed by ISUZU’s legendary engineering that offers best-in-class efficiency and reliability.

The new V-Cross is powered by a 134 hp, high-pressure Common Rail Fuel Injection Diesel Engine, the powertrain is mated to a robust 5-speed Manual Transmission that delivers a maximum torque level of 320 Nm @ 1800-2800 rpm.

The Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross is equipped with off-roading features like 4WD (shift-on-fly) drive mode, High Ride suspension that offers higher ground clearance, a wider track with a longer wheelbase. The chassis frame is designed with iGRIP feature (Isuzu Gravity Response Intelligent Platform) ensures greater stability even at hi-speeds and sharp curves.

