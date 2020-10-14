BS-VI Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab, S-Cab Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs 7.84 Lakh

Isuzu Motors India launched the BS-VI compliant D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab in India. Expanding the commercial vehicle range, the company added a new variant D-Max Super Strong with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range. With the addition of this new vehicle, Isuzu Motors India now offers the D-Max Regular Cab High-Ride with flat deck, D-Max Regular Cab-Chassis, S-Cab Standard-Ride, S-Cab High-Ride and the new D-Max Regular Cab Super Strong, offering more versatile options for all business and professional requirements.

Powered by a 2.5-litre Isuzu 4JA1 engine and are launched with a slew of first-in-segment features in the commercial vehicle category in the industry. The D-Max Regular and D-Max S-Cab will be available in Splash White and Titanium Silver colours along with the all-new Galena Grey colour. The new D-Max Super Strong would be priced at ₹ 8.39 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). There will be an attractive introductory price for the entire D-Max range for the upcoming festive season.

New Features in the vehicles come in the form of variable geometric turbocharger, after treatment devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particular Diffuser) and P-SCR (Passive Selective Catalyst Reduction), electronically-controlled exhaust gas recirculation system

As a first-in-segment, Isuzu has equipped both the vehicles with Variable Geometric Turbocharger that allows effective fuel burn. Equipped with an effective set of After-Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particular Diffuser) and P-SCR (Passive Selective Catalyst Reduction), the vehicles effectively manage treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab and S-Cab are the only vehicles in the segment with an electronically controlled EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system.

It also has height adjustable seat belts for occupant comfort and safety. Additionally, again a segment first, the car gets sliding co-driver seat. Both the vehicles are fully loaded with best-in-class occupant safety with front and rear crumple zones, cross-car front beam, door side intrusion, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. Additionally, the new vehicles have BOS (Brake Override System) which cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking (when the brake and accelerator pedals are being depressed at the same time).