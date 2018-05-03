Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Artic Trucks Stealth Edition – Detailed Image Gallery

(Image: Isuzu U.K.)

Isuzu Motors introduced the New Generation D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 last year, and the pick-up truck was engineered for extreme off-roading. The truck was the result of close technical collaboration between two respected off-road and pick-up specialists. Based on the D-Max V-Cross pick-up vehicle, re-engineered by Arctic Trucks - a company known in Iceland and Scandinavia as a creator of 4x4 vehicles – the Isuzu U.K has now showcased the D-Max V-Cross Arctic Trucks Stealth Edition at the 2018 CV Show. Here’s an image gallery of the mean-looking pick-up truck-The Stealth Edition is limited to just 10 vehicles, and each Stealth model is fitted with a unique numbered badge in the cabin. It is based on the popular Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Double Cab Automatic.The exterior of the Stealth gets Cosmic Black Mica paint finish and features an exclusive De-chrome pack which includes; Black roof bars, black side steps, black radiator grille, black front fog light surrounds, black rear bumper trim, black door mirrors, door handles, black front Isuzu badge and rear D-Max Arctic Trucks badges.The Arctic Trucks AT35 is based on the New Generation D-Max which is equipped with a brand new 1.9 litre turbo diesel engine producing 164PS and 360Nm of torque. Key benefits include a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and a 1 tonne payload, as well as meeting Euro 6 standards without AdBlue making this truck more refined, quieter and economical than the previous model D-Max.The Stealth also benefits from LED headlights and front fog lights, as well as two sets of lazer lights, on the front bumper and sports bar. The interior gets bespoke leather trim and new additions like the 9” Multifunction Colour Touchscreen (with Arctic Trucks logo), Nine speakers, including subwoofer and HDMI Port.William Brown, Managing Director for Isuzu UK commented: “Stealth is an exclusive pick-up with a striking presence. The new Stealth builds on the prowess of the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 and takes it to another level.”