Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Customized to Look like a Monster Truck [Video]

Time and again we have posted about the brilliant modification job done by independent customizers in Kerala and it wouldn’t be wrong to say Kerala is the car modification capital of the country. The god’s own country has got yet another wicked mod-job and demands a lot attention, both on the road, as well as images. Kerala based Grid7 Customs modification shop has taken an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, and made it look like a Monster Truck.Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is India’s first proper lifestyle pickup truck that’s marketed as an Adventure Utility Vehicle. The SUV has become a popular choice among the off-road enthusiasts, given the fact that it has an AWD system and affordable budget.Now the folks at the Grid7 Customs were bang on while deciding the base car for their mod-job, whose highlight is a six inch lift kit, making the Isuzu look immensely tall. Other modifications include an off-road spec bumper, snorkel, LED light bar, HID kit, Lenso alloy wheels wrapped in Cooper tyres, aftermarket wheel arches, Areoklas bedliner and smoked tail lights.All the chrome elements are also blacked out, giving the SUV a stealth look. Details regarding the engine modifications are not available. However, in its stock form, the Isuzu D-Max-V-Cross is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 134 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It is mated to a five speed manual transmission.The video embedded above highlights the monstrous proportions of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.