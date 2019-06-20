Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Facelift Launched in India at Rs 15.10 Lakh

Isuzu has launched the D-MAX V-Cross in a new avatar exuding slightly tweaked styling and 20 new advancements making it a standout performer on or off-road. The new V-Cross carries the same price tag of the previous model and is attractively priced at Rs 15.51 lakhs* (standard variant) and Rs 17.03 lakhs* (Z variant), ex-showroom, Mumbai.

The new V-Cross will be available in two trim levels – ‘Standard Grade’ and ‘High Grade’ (Z) and comes with two colour options – Sapphire Blue and Silky Pearl White apart from Ruby Red, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey, Cosmic Black and Splash White. Bookings for the new V-Cross is open at all dealerships, starting Thursday.

Inspired by ‘Cyborg Orca’, the front of the new V-Cross carries a new grille finely bundled with Bi-LED headlamps and distinctive sharp lines. The fog lamps now feature Chrome Bezel. The car sits on a set of Diamond Cut 18-inch alloy wheels housed in flared wheel arches. In addition to this, the car also gets roof-rails and a new shark-fin antenna. The side-step gets a new design, while the all-black B-pillar lends to the ‘cool’ quotient. The upgraded rear chrome bumper and embedded LED tail-lamps aptly complements the new design lines flowing through the rear.

The new V-Cross comes with sporty full black interiors on both the standard and high-grade (Z) variants. Isuzu claims that the newly contoured seats are designed to making the ride more enjoyable on or off the road. The High Grade (Z) variant comes with perforated leather seats which complements the dual-cockpit design that is further enhanced by the contemporary instrument cluster housing the new 3D Design Electroluminescent Meter and Gear Shift Indicator, providing pertinent information to get the best out of the drive. The dashboard, centre console and door highlights have an enriched appeal with the piano black garnish.

A first-in-the-segment, the V-Cross carries safety features such as PESS (Passive Entry & Start Stop System). The PESS feature allows easy access to the vehicle. The Isuzu D-max V-Cross is based on the iGRIP platform, the all-new V-Cross is equipped with a host of safety features including the seat-belt with pre-tensioners & load limiter, speed sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, HSA (Hill Start Assist) and HDC (Hill Descent Control), offering the best driving experience on or off-road.

The Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross is the 2nd generation pick-up from ISUZU India’s stable, currently available in overseas markets like Europe, Australia, Thailand and South America. It is backed by ISUZU’s legendary engineering that offers best-in-class efficiency and reliability.

The new V-Cross will be powered by a 134 hp, BSIV compliant, high-pressure Common Rail Fuel Injection Diesel Engine, the powertrain is mated to a robust 5 speed Manual Transmission that delivers a maximum torque level of 320 Nm @ 1800-2800 rpm. The Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross is equipped with off-roading features like 4WD (shift-on-fly) drive mode, High Ride suspension that offers higher ground clearance, a wider track with longer wheelbase. The chassis frame is designed with iGRIP feature (Isuzu Gravity Response Intelligent Platform) ensures greater stability even at hi-speeds and sharp curves.

The new V-Cross also comes with steering mounted audio controls and a 7” touch screen audio system with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity. The optimised door size largely helps in easy ingress and egress. The Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross offers 5 seats, an open deck that can carry luggage/equipment to suit the needs of long road trips, adventure trips, vacations etc.