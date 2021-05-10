Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander Pickup Trucks Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 16.98 Lakh

Isuzu Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant D-Max range in India, with costs beginning at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The model is accessible in three variations that incorporate D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT, and D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT.

In terms of powertrain, the refreshed Isuzu D-Max range comes with a 1.9-litre diesel motor that replaces the 2.5-litre engine from the outgoing model. The new unit delivers 161bhp and 360Nm of force. The D-Max range is accessible with a six-speed manual unit as standard while the V-Cross variant also comes with a six-speed programmed unit.

The BS-VI Isuzu D-Max V-Cross highlights bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, 18-inch set of wheels, programmed environment control, shift-on-fly 4WD drivetrain, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment framework, double airbags, ABS with EBD, backstopping sensors, and a back see the camera.

Highlight features of the BS-VI Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander include halogen headlamps, dark ORVMs, and steel wheels with wheel covers. Contrasted with the higher variations, the model passes up alloy wheels, haze lights, rooftop rails, chrome embeds, and a touchscreen infotainment framework.

