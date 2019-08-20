Isuzu D-Max V-Cross with Automatic Transmission Launched in India at Rs 19.99 Lakh

Isuzu has launched the V-Cross ‘Z-Prestige’ variant at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant gets a 1.9 litre Ddi engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that outputs 147 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

The Z-Prestige variant comes with a two-tone Brown-Grey combination perforated leather seats with soft parts on the dash and door trims. it also features live-surround speakers on the roof too. On the safety front, the new variant is equipped with 6-airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Front Side & Full-length Curtain) and BOS (Brake-Override System).

The V-Cross range now has multiple drive options. It will now be available in three trim levels - ‘Standard Grade’ and ‘High Grade (Z)’ and the limited edition ‘Z-Prestige’ variant. The Z-Prestige variant comes in 4 colour options including Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Pearl White and Cosmic Black, while the other variants will also be available in Obsidian Grey and Titanium Silver.

Inspired by ‘Cyborg Orca’, the front of the new V-Cross carries a sporty looking grille finely bundled with Bi-LED headlamps and distinctive sharp lines. It is sure to draw a lot of attention to its presence on the road. The fog lamps also have a Chrome Bezel. The dynamic-looking Diamond Cut 18” alloy wheels are housed in flared wheel arches. Its silhouette is further enhanced with the sporty roof-rails and a new shark-fin antenna.

The dual-cockpit design also ships with the new instrument cluster housing a new 3D Design Electroluminescent Meter and Gear Shift Indicators. The dash and trim is all-black on all variants.

A first-in-the-segment, the V-Cross gets PESS (Passive Entry & Start-Stop System). The all-new V-Cross is equipped with a host of safety features including the seat-belt with pre-tensioner & load limiter, speed sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, HSA (Hill Start Assist) and HDC (Hill Descent Control).

The V-Cross also comes with steering mounted audio controls and a 7” touch screen audio system with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity.

