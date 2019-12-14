Isuzu Extends 3-Year Warranty Secure Package on MU-X Powertrain

Continuing with the success of the ISUZU ‘5ecure’ package which offered a ‘5 years Comprehensive Warranty & 5 years Free Periodic Maintenance’, for 1,50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier), Isuzu Motors India has now raised the value proposition with an ‘Extended 3 years warranty on the Powertrain’ for an additional 50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier). The ‘5ecure’ package on the ISUZU mu-X was launched in the year 2018 and has been a successful value offering to customers by ISUZU. Available at no additional cost to the buyer, this extended warranty will enable many SUV enthusiasts to opt for the ISUZU mu-X.

The new package comes with the following benefits on mu-X BSIV models:

• 3 years / 50,000 km Extended warranty on the powertrain (whichever occurs earlier) in addition to the 5 years / 1,50,000 km warranty (whichever occurs earlier) and Free Periodic Maintenance under ‘5ecure’ package.

• Free Periodic Maintenance for 5 years / 150,000 km: includes PMS parts, lubricants and related labour costs under ‘5ecure’ package. This excludes wear and tear and accidental damage related repairs

• This new package is transferrable.

The offer is applicable with immediate effect and will be valid till 31st December 2019 only. Applicable terms and conditions can be checked at Isuzu dealerships across the country.

