Isuzu Extends Special 8 Year/200,000 km Warranty to BS-IV mu-X Stock

Isuzu Motors India has extended its 'Special Warranty' package to the limited available stock of mu-X BS-IV models. Prospective buyers can avail this offer until the limited stocks last. As per regulations, BS-IV models can only be purchased and registered until 31 March 2020. The extended warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier) on the Isuzu mu-X Powertrain, comes in addition to the ‘5ecure’ comprehensive warranty package, which offers a ‘5 years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 years Free Periodic Maintenance’, for 1,50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier).

The ‘5ecure’ package on the Isuzu mu-X was launched in the year 2018 at no additional cost to the buyer. The new package comes with the following benefits on mu-X BSIV models only:

1. ‘3 years / 50,000 km ‘Extended warranty on powertrain’ (whichever occurs earlier) in addition to the 5 years / 1,50,000 km warranty (whichever occurs earlier) & Free Periodic Maintenance under ‘5ecure’ package.

2. Free Periodic Maintenance for 5 years / 150,000 km - includes PMS parts, lubricants and related labour costs under ‘5ecure’ package. This excludes wear & tear and accidental damage related repairs. This new package is transferrable.

The offer is applicable on the limited stock of mu-X BSIV models only. Applicable terms & Conditions can be enquired at all authorised ISUZU dealerships. Launched in October 2018, the new mu-X offers the best of both worlds. It is a perfect combination for those buyers who seek not only style, power and a dominating road presence but also want to have the best-in-class space and comfort for their family.

