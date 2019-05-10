English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isuzu Inaugurates New 8,000-sq ft Service Facility In Ahmedabad
Isuzu Motors India inaugurated a new full-fledged service facility of ‘Torque ISUZU’ in Ahmedabad, today. The new facility, located on S.G Highway, Opposite Karnavati Club, is set to offer service to all ISUZU customers in the city and nearby locales.
The new service facility, spread over an area of 8,000 sq.ft, is equipped with 6 work bays including 1 body repair bay, a dedicated paint booth and latest service equipment to offer best-in-class service to customer vehicles. ‘Torque ISUZU’ has been operational in the state of Gujarat since 2015 having sales and service outlets in Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Rajkot and Vadodara. The new service facility in Ahmedabad will address the growing customer base in the region, adequately.
Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are constantly ramping up our service offering across the country in an effort to be closer to the customer. Gujarat is one of the growth markets for ISUZU, as we see a huge potential for the entire D-MAX range of pick-ups. The ‘D-Serve’ and ‘5ecure’ schemes have been well received by customers, providing unmatched value proposition of owning ISUZU vehicles. Our service operations are backed by various levels of training to provide customers with the best service in the pursuit of customer satisfaction.”
Mr Kuren Amin, Managing Director, Torque ISUZU, said, “With the growing customer base in the state, we are delighted to open a dedicated service facility for ISUZU. These exciting range of utility vehicles from ISUZU have become the preferred choice for many traders and businessmen in the region, thanks to its versatility, performance and value it offers. We will continue to deliver on our customers’ expectations and provide the right service at all times.”
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
