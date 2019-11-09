Isuzu Inaugurates New Dealership Facility in Raipur

Isuzu Motors India has set its footprint in Chhattisgarh with the inauguration of a new 3S dealership facility in Raipur. The company has appointed ‘Shubh ISUZU’ as its authorised dealer in the city and launched the range of ISUZU pick-ups (commercial and personal) and mu-X SUV, marking the start of sale from the new outlet. The new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility is conveniently located on Ring Road 1, NH-6, Raipur, providing access to highly reliable and efficient ISUZU utility vehicles.

The touch-point, spread over an area of 6000 sq.ft., has a lifestyle showroom with multiple car display area and well-equipped service centre to provide best sales and service experience to customers. This inauguration of the new dealership in Raipur marks ISUZU’s entry into Chhattisgarh with plans to add more outlets in the state in future. ISUZU announced a special offer for Chhattisgarh Customers of 3 years Free Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) for V-Cross and S-CAB customers purchasing these vehicles from Shubh ISUZU in the state. The offer is valid for all purchases made on or before March 31st, 2020. T&C apply.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Takeshi Hirano - Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely pleased to serve the customers of Chhattisgarh with our range of world-class ISUZU utility vehicles. Today, with the opening of a new facility in Raipur, we are well placed to address the growing demand for ISUZU vehicles in the state. Chhattisgarh is one of the fastest growing states in the country, thanks to the bustling industrial activity and increasing infrastructure development. Also, with the recent policy announcement by the state government to boost business growth in the state, we see a good potential for our range durable and reliable D-MAX commercial pick-ups across sectors. Our dealership operations are in line our global customer-centric approach and customers can rest assured of appropriate sales and service support at all times. I wish Shubh ISUZU the very best in their journey with us.”

Mr. Prashant Mandhan – Director, Shubh ISUZU, said, “We are extremely pleased and excited to be associated with Isuzu Motors India. ISUZU vehicles are known for their reliability, durability and performance and are built to last a lifetime. Customer satisfaction has always been one of our core values and we are committed to it by delivering the best that customers deserve. I would like to thank the ISUZU management for giving us the opportunity to serve the customers of Raipur and nearby locales with these world-class products and services.”

Shubh ISUZU is part of Mandhan Group, a diversified business entity having significant presence in the automobile retail business in Chhattisgarh. The Group has operations in Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai and Korba with adequate sales and service capabilities. The company has won a lot of accolades and recognition for customer satisfaction and proactive customer engagement initiatives.

