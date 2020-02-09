Isuzu Inaugurates New Service Facility in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Isuzu Motors India opens new service centre of Mahavir Isuzu in Hyderabad. Located in Kukatpally area, the new service centre is spread over an area of 25,000 sq.ft., equipped with modern tools, 10 service bays, paint booth and skilled technicians. Mahavir has been representing Isuzu in Hyderabad for over 6 years with two showrooms in the city.

Mahavir Group has been one of the key dealer partners for Isuzu in both Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh operating multiple sales and service outlets in the states. Isuzu vehicles purchased from any of the authorised outlets in Andhra Pradesh are exempted from Motor Vehicle Tax till March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer Relations, External Affairs & PR said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right level of service to all our customers. We keep ‘customer delight’ at the core of our service operations and work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our dealer partners. I wish to appreciate the efforts of Mahavir ISUZU team for their continuous support in ensuring customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Yashwant Jhabakh, Chairman - Mahavir Group, said, “We are witnessing a growing need for ISUZU vehicles in the region and this new service centre will adequately cater to the needs of the growing customer base. Our core philosophy of ‘creating value through relationships’ is demonstrated with our association with ISUZU over the last 6 years. We are happy to grow with the brand in the state and we are confident of delivering value to our customers.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.